Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
