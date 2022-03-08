Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
