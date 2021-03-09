 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

