Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

