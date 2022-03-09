Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a ba…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Part…
This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area w…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It …
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …