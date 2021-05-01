May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.