Dothan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
