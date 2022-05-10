This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's con…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Te…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperat…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…