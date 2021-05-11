 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

