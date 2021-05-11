Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…