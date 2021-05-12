Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
