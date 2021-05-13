May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.