This evening's outlook for Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
