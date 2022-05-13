This evening in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's con…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Do…