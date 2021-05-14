 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

