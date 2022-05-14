May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.