May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.