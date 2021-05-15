This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Pa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Dothan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, …