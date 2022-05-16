For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Do…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…