May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast.