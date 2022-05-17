For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
