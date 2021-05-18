For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
