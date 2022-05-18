 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

