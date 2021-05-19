May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.