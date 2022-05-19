This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
