This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We …
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperat…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. We…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared fo…