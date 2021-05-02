 Skip to main content
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

