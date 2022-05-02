 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert