May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east.