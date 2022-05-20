Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Dot…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expe…