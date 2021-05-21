For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see su…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high te…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We …
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It looks …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Do…