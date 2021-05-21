 Skip to main content
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

