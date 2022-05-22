May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.