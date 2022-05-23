May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.