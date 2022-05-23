May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
