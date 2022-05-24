May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.