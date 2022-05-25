Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
