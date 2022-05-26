Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
