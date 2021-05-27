This evening in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
