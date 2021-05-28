May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.