May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

