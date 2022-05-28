For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
