This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
