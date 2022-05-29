For the drive home in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
