Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
