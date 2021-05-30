Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a ver…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.