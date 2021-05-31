Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
