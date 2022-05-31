For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
