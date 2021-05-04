Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
