May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

