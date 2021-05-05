For the drive home in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
