May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph.