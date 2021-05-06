 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert