May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.