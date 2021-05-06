This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 deg…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared fo…