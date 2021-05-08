 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

