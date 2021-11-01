This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
