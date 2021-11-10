Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
