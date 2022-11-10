Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.