Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

