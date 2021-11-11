For the drive home in Dothan: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
