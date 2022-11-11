Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.